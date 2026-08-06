Pokémon Movie Director Just Joined Roblox to Create An Entirely New Universe In-Game

Monster-collecting games have one of the strongest pedigrees in gaming. Pokémon has spent nearly three decades defining the genre, inspiring everything from Digimon and Yo-kai Watch to more recent hits like Palworld. Every few years, another challenger emerges hoping to carve out its own corner of the market, but very few manage to break through in a meaningful way; that’s what makes every serious new contender worth watching. Players have become far more willing to embrace new monster-catching adventures over the past few years, even when the inspiration is obvious. Instead of dismissing every newcomer as “another Pokémon clone,” audiences have shown they’re happy to explore fresh worlds if the creature designs are memorable, the battles are fun, and the universe feels like it has somewhere to grow. One newly released Roblox game is hoping to capitalize on that shift. Even more intriguing, it’s trying to build that next great monster universe with help from one of the creative minds who helped bring Pokémon’s world to the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That filmmaker is Tetsuo Yajima, the animation director behind several Pokémon films, including Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us and Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. Studio Mayflower announced that Yajima collaborated on the creative vision and character designs for Monster Battles, a free-to-play Roblox experience built around collecting creatures and battling other players in strategic turn-based combat. According to the studio, the game is intended to become the foundation for an original multimedia franchise spanning animation, merchandise, and other entertainment projects.

Monster Battles Is Chasing Something Bigger Than Pokémon

Yajima also made it clear Monster Battles isn’t intended to end with Roblox. Explaining why he joined Studio Mayflower, he said he and CEO Taisei Tateno shared “a similar philosophy about creating entertainment,” adding, “I believe that animation should create something that contributes to children’s happiness.” He went even further when discussing the future of the project. “I hope the characters we created together with Mayflower will grow beyond Roblox, a platform where children around the world gather to play, and continue to reach even greater heights.”

That ambition also explains why Studio Mayflower recruited someone with Yajima’s background in the first place. The goal isn’t simply to launch another monster-collecting game. It’s to introduce characters and a world that can eventually grow into something much larger.

Monster Battles Beyond Roblox

Twenty years ago, this project probably would have started as an anime or manga before eventually becoming a video game. Today, it starts with a Roblox server. Tetsuo Yajima could have spent the rest of his career working on Pokémon projects; instead, he’s helping create something brand new. That’s reason enough for monster-collecting fans to pay attention to what kinds of creatures and worlds one of Pokémon’s longtime creative voices dreams up when he isn’t working inside someone else’s universe.

Yajima’s hope that Monster Battles will grow beyond Roblox also arrives at an interesting moment for the entertainment industry. Hollywood has become far more willing to look to games and internet-born ideas for its next franchise. The Backrooms proved an online phenomenon could become a theatrical hit, while Exit 8 showed even a smaller game could successfully leap into film. Monster Battles is still in its earliest days, but Studio Mayflower clearly isn’t thinking of it as just another Roblox release. If players embrace the world Yajima and the team have created, the monsters they’re capturing today may not stay on Roblox forever.