Fortnite’s Latest New Sprite Day Adds 8 Rare Gem Sprites to Track Down

Throughout Fortnite Season 7, Chapter 3, Thursdays have become known as New Sprite Day. These events bring an influx of new Sprites for fans to collect. Today, August 6th, will introduce the highly anticipated Gem Sprite variants. The latest Fortnite update went live at 9 AM ET on August 6th, and it adds 8 new Gem Sprites to the game. That means that we officially have nearly 120 unique Sprites to collect in Fortnite.

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Today’s update introduced the crystallized Gem Sprite variants to the game. The new Sprites reduce players’ fall damage by 30% when equipped, and they also just look plain cool. As of right now, players should be able to start tracking down the 8 new Gem Sprites. However, they may be hard to find until Saturday, when Gem Sprites will spawn more frequently as part of the latest Fortnite Power Hour.

Every New Gem Sprite Added to Fortnite on August 6th

Courtesy of Epic Games

Gem Sprites are here at last, and there are some great designs to look forward to. Most of the new Gem Sprite variants will be avaialable in Sprite Chests, but a few will be a bit trickier to hunt down. Here is every new Gem Sprite added to Fortnite this New Sprite Day and where they will spawn:

Gem Aura Sprite – Found in Mountain areas

– Found in Mountain areas Gem Demon Sprite – Found in Sprite Chests

– Found in Sprite Chests Gem Duck Sprite – Found in the Mogul Vault

– Found in the Mogul Vault Gem Earth Sprite – Found in Forest areas

– Found in Forest areas Gem Grim Sprite – Found in Sprite Chests

– Found in Sprite Chests Gem Punk Sprite – Found in Sprite Chests

– Found in Sprite Chests Gem Water Sprite – Found in River and Beach areas

– Found in River and Beach areas Gem Zero Point Sprite – Found in Sprite Chests and Relic Chests

Several of these will be quite tricky to find, particularly those that spawn in Sprite Chests. They are rare drops, meaning you’ll be much more likely to find other, already-released Sprite variants than the new Gem Sprites. But hey, that’s what Fortnite Power Hours are for.

Next Fortnite Power Hour Details: Gem Hour Details

things to look forward to this week 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Z8vqdh4hv9 — Fortnite (@Fortnite) August 2, 2026

With the new Gem Sprites in Fortnite, players will no doubt want to know when they can get boosted odds to find them. Thankfully, we don’t have too long to wait. This Saturday, August 8th will bring in a special Gem Hours Power Hour event. During that time, the new Gem Sprite variants will spawn more frequently. Though the official graphic doesn’t confirm when these hours will take place that day, it’s likely the Gem Hours will fall during the typical Power Hour time slots.

That means we should see better spawn rates for Gem Sprites from 2 PM to 4 PM and 9 PM to 11 PM this Saturday, August 8th. So if you’re not having luck with finding your favorite today, be sure to make time for Fortnite this Saturday for better odds. For now, the August 8th Power Hour rounds out the confirmed event schedule for the week in Fortnite. We’ll likely hear what’s headed our way next week soon enough. Until then, may the Gem Sprite odds be ever in your favor.