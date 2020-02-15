7 Xbox One Games Currently on Sale for $7 or Cheaper

Unfortunately, the Windows store has less quantity and quality sales compared to other digital storefronts, like Steam and the PlayStation Store. However, it does have sometimes hundreds of new deals every week. Usually, these deals aren't promoted well, and sometimes they don't really feature anything of note. However, this week there's some pretty great deals on Xbox One games. That said, if you're looking for the best of the best deals, well that is exactly what you will find below. Currently -- as in, the moment of publishing -- there's some pretty meaty price cuts on Xbox One games, including one of the best Far Cry games and one of the best digital-only releases of all time. It's currently unclear how long these games will be discounted at this rate for, so, if you see something you like, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.

"Hidden in the towering Himalayas lies Kyrat, a country steeped in tradition and violence. You are Ajay Ghale. Traveling to Kyrat to fulfill your mother's dying wish, you find yourself caught up in a civil war to overthrow the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min. Explore and navigate this vast open world, where danger and unpredictability lurk around every corner. Here, every decision counts, and every second is a story. Welcome to Kyrat." Price: $6.59 -- Save 67 percent

"Sundered is a chaotic hand­-drawn metroidvania where you resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers. Confront hordes of terrifying enemies in an ever-changing world inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Sundered is a challenging and unique take on a classic genre from the creators of Jotun, now with local co-op!" Price: $4.99 -- Save 75 percent

"Lead a team of elite agents into a post-pandemic Washington, DC, to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city. Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is an online action-shooter RPG experience, where exploration and player progression are essential. Save a country on the brink of collapse as you explore an open, dynamic, and hostile world in Washington, DC. Fight together with your friends in online co-op or against others in competitive PvP. Choose a unique class specialization to take on the toughest challenges with friends in a genre-defining endgame." Price: $2.99 -- Save 95 percent

"The latest Dragon Ball game lets players customize & develop their own warrior. Create the perfect avatar, train to learn new skills & help Trunks fight new enemies to restore the original story of the series. Join 200+ players around the world in the Toki Toki City hub & fight with or against them, and compete in online tournaments!" Price: $5.99 -- 85 percent off

"The Glade of Dreams is in trouble once again! The nightmares multiplied and spread, creating new monsters even more terrifying than before!" Price: $4.99 -- Save 75 percent

"Starring a cast of beloved Disney characters, The Disney Afternoon Collection takes you back to a golden era of gaming and afternoons filled with adventure. Hunt for treasure around the globe as Scrooge McDuck, fight crime as the hero Darkwing Duck, take to the skies as ace pilot Baloo the bear, and enjoy co-op as Chip and Dale to take down Fat Cat. Complete with new modes and fun extras, this collection is one Disney fans won't want to miss." Price: $4.99 -- Save 75 percent