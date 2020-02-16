Sonic Receives Near-Perfect Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes

By Adam Barnhardt

At long last — after a delay to shore up character designs and visual effects — Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog has entered theaters. Earlier in the week, Rotten Tomatoes revealed the Tomatometer for the blockbuster sat at 63 percent Fresh, a modest rating for the video game adaptation. Now that audiences have had the chance to swarm to theaters to take in the film, a separate rating tells a much more friendly story for Paramount.

On the review-aggregating website, the Sonic Audience Rating currently sits at 95 percent Fresh, one of the highest ratings a video game adaptation has ever seen. The Audience Score is generally often higher than the rating critics hand out, but this difference is most certainly an exception.

Parks and Rec alum Ben Schwartz — the voice behind the movie's eponymous character — took to Twitter Saturday night to celebrate audiences loving the flick.

Either way, fans are loving the Schwartz and Jimmy Carrey vehicle. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying!

Slide 1 of 7Fan Art Central
Slide 2 of 7What Curse?
Slide 3 of 7Loved It Lots
Slide 4 of 7Absolute Masterpiece
Slide 5 of 7The Content We Need
Slide 6 of 7Surprisingly Faithful
Slide 7 of 7So Damn Good

