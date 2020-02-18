Stunning Cosplay Brings League of Legends' Sett to Life

If there's one broadly appreciated aspect of the popular MOBA League of Legends from developer Riot Games, it is the video game's character designs. Every new champion introduced, regardless of their abilities, tends to be a delightful creation. The latest and greatest of these, Sett, is no exception, and the ripped champion with abs of steel has already inspired some impressive cosplay.

This real-life Sett, which you can check out below, comes by way of Italian cosplayer Taryn, who we've featured before for his take on Cyberpunk 2077's Johnny Silverhand. Given that Sett's design lends itself to relatively minimalist cosplay -- vest, pants, feathers, and a wig are the big bits -- it really highlights Taryn's muscles which, even if the photo is altered, look pretty dang impressive.

"You know who you're messin' with..?" -SETT I'm so proud to introduce you THE BOSS! ❤️

After a first instant cosplay test, he's here in all its glory! Ph DCphotocosplay#Riot #setttheboss @LeagueOfLegends #LeagueOfLegends @riotgames pic.twitter.com/AoyimXLj7X — Taryn Cosplay (@cosplay_taryn) February 6, 2020

If you're not familiar, here's how Riot Games officially describes Sett on his Universe page:

"A leader of Ionia’s growing criminal underworld, Sett rose to prominence in the wake of the war with Noxus. Though he began as a humble challenger in the fighting pits of Navori, he quickly gained notoriety for his savage strength, and his ability to take seemingly endless amounts of punishment. Now, having climbed through the ranks of local combatants, Sett has muscled to the top, reigning over the pits he once fought in."

Riot Games' League of Legends is currently available for PC. A mobile and console version, called League of Legends: Wild Rift, was announced last year. Additionally, a digital card game called Legends of Runeterra that is set in the same universe is currently available in open beta on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of League of Legends right here.

