New Nintendo Direct Announced

Nintendo fans have been clamoring for months for a new Nintendo Direct, and the company has finally answered the prayers of fans. Nintendo has announced a new presentation, slated to kick-off Thursday, February 20th at 9 a.m. EST. The 25-minute presentation will focus on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, giving fans a detailed look at "Nook Inc.'s Deserted Island Getaway Package." The company is, of course, referring to the game's new island setting, which will apparently give players the opportunity to build-up a community in a much larger way than previous franchise entries. With the game set to release in just a few short weeks, it certainly makes sense that Nintendo is finally pulling back the curtain a bit more!

