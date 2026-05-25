Magic: The Gathering Just Fixed Its Biggest Marvel Problem

Magic: The Gathering has certainly prompted a lot of discussion around its Universes Beyond line, which are sets that involve outside properties like Doctor Who, Final Fantasy, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Marvel is also part of the Universes Beyond lineup, but the Spider-Man set experienced some major issues in some key areas. Wizards of the Coast has now revealed new details on the upcoming Marvel Super Heroes set, and it will finally fix the biggest Marvel problem from here on out.

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While there were several criticisms of the Spider-Man Magic set, one of the biggest issues was in how it integrated with MTG Arena, which is the digital wing of Magic: The Gathering. Wizards of the Coast previously revealed that while the Spider-Man set would be available in Arena, it wouldn’t feature the actual artwork from the physical cards. Instead, it would feature non-Marvel artwork and be called Through the Omenpaths. That was going to be the same for any upcoming Marvel set as well, but now Wizards has worked things out with Marvel, and not only is Spider-Man going to be available in its entirety in MTG Arena, but Marvel Super Heroes will also follow suit.

This Is A Major Win For Magic, MTG Arena, and Marvel Fans

There were several issues with the previous approach to Marvel Universes Beyond sets in MTG Arena, making what should have been an eagerly anticipated digital much more complicated. Yes, you could have the effects of those cards, but they didn’t feature the Spider-Man artwork, which was half the reason the cards were popular in the first place.

That was only going to get worse when Marvel Super Heroes came along, but now that’s been worked out, and the sets can be woven in seamlessly like other sets. You’ll be able to mix and match Marvel-themed jumpstart Boosters and craft these cards for your decks, and while the Beginner Box and Scene Boxes will not be available on MTG Arena, the new-to-Magic cards included in those sets will be.

The face and featured commanders from this set’s four Commander decks will also be craftable. To help new players even further, there will be reconstructed decks featuring cards from Marvel Super Heroes in the MTG Arena Store, but we don’t have all the details on those sets quite yet.

As for Spider-Man, on June 16th, MTG Arena will receive an update with all of Marvel’s Spider-Man cards, all of the source material cards from Marvel’s Spider-Man, a selection of Marvel’s Spider-Man avatars, and the spiderweb basic lands. As for how Marvel’s Spider-Man cards will be handled, for every Through the Omenpaths card in your collection, you’ll automatically receive its equivalent from Marvel’s Spider-Man. You’ll then continue to have your Through the Omenpath cards as card styles.

Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes will launch on MTG Arena on June 23, 2026.

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