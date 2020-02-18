Game of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Reportedly Cast in The Witcher Season 2

Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivjuhas has supposedly landed a role in the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher, according to recent reports. Redanian Intelligence, a site that’s all about covering news on The Witcher and other similar projects, said Hivjuhas had been cast as the character “Nivellen” in the show’s next season. This latest assurance of the actor’s inclusion in The Witcher follows rumors from before that suggested the actor might be involved with the show.

Redanian Intelligence cited a casting breakdown as the source of the information about Hivjuhas supposedly playing Nivellen. The casting breakdown was reportedly obtained by the site with the actor’s name listed among others.

Like other characters from the first season of The Witcher and rumors about casting options for the second season, the name “Nivellen” itself wasn’t listed. Instead, the codename “Nigel” was used. The character’s description which calles him “charismatic, witty, and funny,” according to the site, matches up with what Nivellen would be like. The “Nigel” character is also supposed to come from an aristocratic family and bears a curse stemming from crimes he committed in the past. The casting breakdown further described the role as one which would be physically demanding and would require a “great emotional range.”

Those familiar with The Witcher novels may recall Nivellen from The Last Wish. The character was featured in story where he was cursed to take on a monstrous appearance from the outside. The character was never mentioned in the first season of The Witcher that set up the foundation of the stories between Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and others, though he’ll apparently appear in the next season.

But he may not be in the show for long though, perhaps as a one-and-done story. The character will supposedly only appear in the opening episode of the show’s next season, though that along with the casting confirmation itself remains to be seen.

Nivellen was one of several characters who appeared in the list of characters who will apparently be appearing in The Witcher’s second season. Other characters included Vesemir and Dijkstra, though if you’ve been keeping up with news surrounding possible casting decisions, you’ll already know some of the people who are up for playing those roles.

Filming has now begun on the second season of The Witcher. The next episodes do not yet have release dates.

