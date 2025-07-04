New PS5 Pro Report Teases Major Upgrade Coming in 2026

A new PS5 Pro report has teased what owners of the premium Sony console can expect in 2026, or at least some of what they can expect, including a substantial upgrade. And the PS5 Pro could use all the upgrades it can get because right now, at its $700 price point, it is failing to generate a lot of consumer interest. That said, the upgrade in question is probably not going to end up moving the needle, especially for the average PlayStation consumer.

The new PS5 Pro report comes the way of YouTuber Detective Seeds, a source in the industry with an inconsistent track record, but who has proven reliable at times in the past. Taking to social media platform X, Detective Seeds relays word that the current PSSR — Playstation Spectral Super Resolution — in the PS5 Pro is three iterations behind what Sony is working on with the Project Amethyst partnership. The latter refers to a 2024-announced partnership between Sony and AMD on next-gen enhanced hardware. Meanwhile, for those that don’t know, Playstation Spectral Super Resolution is a piece of propriety tech that takes lower resolutions an upscales them to 4K using AI. It is a core part of the PS5 Pro offering, but it is quickly becoming outdated, in addition to inefficient at times.

That said, Sony has already confirmed the PSSR in PS5 Pro is being upgraded next year, thanks to the work done with the Project Amethyst partnership. Detective Seeds claims this will be essentially be several iterations released all at once.

Sony has not advertised it this way, but we have heard through previous reporting the reason the PSSR upgrade is taking so long is because PlayStation keeps iterating with it. To this end, it lines up with previous reporting.

The short version is the the big PSSR upgrade is perhaps even bigger than Sony is advertising and most PlayStation fans realize. Rather than being a simple iteration, it is multiple iterations, at least that is what the new report from Detective Seeds claims.

The PlayStation 5 is available globally for $700.