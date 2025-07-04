Marvel Mystic Mayhem Celebrates 1 Million Players with New Free Gift

It’s been just over a week since the newest title from Marvel Games and NetEase launched. Since then, Marvel Mystic Mayhem has captured the attention of Marvel fans eager to see what the new free-to-play game has to offer. Though gamers already have some ideas for improvements, overall, fans seem pretty happy with the free game so far. So happy, in fact, that Marvel Mystic Mayhem just hit a big milestone. And naturally, that means a free gift for players.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem is a free mobile-only title from NetEase and Marvel Games. It has a comics-inspired art style for both its characters and story cutscenes. Gamers take on a variety of different battle challenges, forming and leveling up teams of iconic Marvel characters to reach great heights. To get new characters, players will “call” for them in the game’s Dreamweaver gacha mechanic.

The current Captain America banner in Marvel Mystic Mayhem

Each pull has a chance to add a random hero or highlight item, and there are usually 2-3 banners going at once. But of course, to pull on those banners, you need items, which is how the monetization model works for the game. To pull on the lower-tier banner, you’ll need Shadow Keys, while limited-time banners require Great Keys. Both come at a cost. That’s where free rewards like the game’s welcome code or brand-new 1 million players gift come in handy.

Today, gamers who log in to Marvel Mystic Mayhem will find an exciting new message waiting in their inboxes. The missive, titled “A Million Downloads Thank You Reward,” comes from the team behind the latest Marvel mobile game. It thanks players for supporting the game, celebrating the 1 Million Download milestone. As nice as a thank you is, the free reward items included in the message are the main reason gamers won’t want to miss this message.

How to Claim the Latest Free Marvel Mystic Mayhem Gift

Attached to the message, which you can find in your in-game mail, are the following free items:

150 Dreamgems

50K Mysterium Coins

10K Tactic Reports

To claim the free items, simply open up the message and click the “Claim” button. Then, the free currencies will automatically be added to your account – no code required!

The free gift message in Marvel Mystic Mayhem

Like many free-to-play titles, Marvel Mystic Mayhem has a staggering array of currencies. Dreamgems can be used to buy in-game items, including the Shadow Keys you’ll need to call new heroes. Meanwhile, both Mysterium Coins and Tactic Reports are required items to level up said heroes on your way to claim victory in the game’s various modes.

For a free reward, it’s a pretty solid stack of items. Those 150 Dreamgems are worth 1 Shadow Key, perfect for the never-ending quest to pull Scarlet Witch (just me?). The message has an expiration date of 180 days from July 4th, so the free gift expires around the end of the year. So, you’ve got plenty of time to log in and snag the items.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem is free to download on iOS and Android devices. Though players have requested it, a PC version has not yet been announced. Comment below to let us know if you’ve given it a try yet and what you think!