Pokemon Go Is Having a Surprise Fossil Event

Pokemon Go players who find themselves lacking a few fossil Pokemon can now obtain some of those elusive creatures much easier thanks to a limited-time fossil event. During this event, players can hatch a certain type of egg to ensure that they get a fossil Pokemon each time. This event is only going to be live for a set amount of time and doesn’t currently have an end date announced, so any Pokemon Go player interested in adding to their fossil collection should plan on hatching a few eggs before the fossil Pokemon celebration ends.

The Pokemon Go team announced the start of the egg event this week and detailed exactly how players could start hatching some fossil Pokemon from eggs. You’ll have to obtain some 7 km eggs first, and once you do, you’ll find that there are only fossil Pokemon inside of them.

“It appears something strange has happened with the Eggs you can receive from Gifts: 7 km Eggs are now hatching only fossil Pokémon!” the Pokemon Go announcement said.

Trainers, it’s time to start eggs-cavating! ⛏️🥚 Fossil Pokémon are hatching from 7 km Eggs! https://t.co/uWZDAkniuE pic.twitter.com/oJu8AR5aE6 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 18, 2020

Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, and Archen are the fossil Pokemon you can expect to find in these eggs throughout the duration of the event. That detail and other egg-related information was shared in a breakdown of how the event works.

Pokemon Go Fossil Event

The fossil Pokémon Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, and Archen are now the only Pokémon hatching from 7 km Eggs.

These fossil Pokémon will no longer be hatching from 2, 5, and 10 km Eggs.

Riolu will now be hatching from 10 km Eggs.

The Pokemon Go team said it’s “sure how long this phenomenon will last,” but we can expect updates on it to come either from social media or through the app itself.

This event follows another limited-time offering that began last week for Valentine’s Day when several pink Pokemon were found in the 7 km eggs instead of the fossils players will currently find.

