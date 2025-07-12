Pokemon Go’s Next Max Battle Raids Could Be The Hardest Yet

Pokemon Go is known for introducing Raid Battles and events with difficulty levels that are nearly impossible to match. From the Hoopa Raids that left players furious in their defeat, to Go Rocket Taken Over boss battles so difficult Giovanni couldn’t be unseated, it’s not unusual for players to meet their match while playing. Now, a new teaser could indicate one of the hardest challenges yet.

Pokemon Go Fest 2025 has come and gone, and the hot summer months are now upon players. This means plenty of good weather to get out and tackle upcoming Raid spotlights, including new Max Battle opportunities.

A new teaser has been dropped by the Pokemon Go team, and while the images only show silhouettes, there’s no mistaking which two Legendary Dragons are debuting in Max Battles. Max Latias and Max Latios are inbound, and likely with an unmatched difficulty level.

Max Latias and Max Latios Are Coming To Pokemon Go

In a social media post shared to the official Pokemon Go account, two images were teased for the upcoming Max Battle debuts. The images show Latias and Latios with Max halos as they fly through the sky. This was then followed up by a confirmation on the official website of a Latias and Latios Max Battle Weekend from July 26th at 6 AM through July 27, 2025, at 9 PM local time.

What Pokémon could be flying their way into #PokemonGO?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fu8LZipjWd — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 10, 2025

Latios and Latias have a brutal history in Pokemon Go, with difficulty ratings so high that players have struggled to unseat them. Mega Latias and Mega Latios require a full Raid team to take down, and when they appeared alongside Giovanni in Shadow form, only players with elite teams were able to challenge the Go Rocket leader and succeed.

Legendary Max battles already have a reputation for being some of the hardest in the game, and this is primarily due to the limitations players currently face while engaging in them. Only Dynamax or Gigantamax-capable Pokemon can be used in these raids. Because the mechanic is so new, and only a few dozen Pokemon have been given the ability while appearing in past Max Raids, this will make prepping a strategy for Latias and Latios particularly difficult.

Both Gen 3 Legendary Pokemon are Psychic/Dragon types. They are weak to Dark, Bug, Fairy, Dragon, Ghost, and Ice. At this time, it seems like a Max Gengar or Lapras might be the best options, but neither is a Legendary Pokemon. When battling against Legendary spotlights, it’s best to try and take them on with others of the same stat bracket, but currently, there aren’t many options available for players to use.

At this time, there hasn’t been any information about which moves Latias and Latios might have during the Max Battle Weekend, or what their CP could look like. There will be a free Times Research that will offer a Dynamax Ghastly for anyone missing a Gengar to tackle these two powerhouses with. This Timed Research should be completed before taking on any Max Battles if you don’t have a strong Ghost-type ready to go.

Players who choose to participate in the Latios and Latias Max Battle Weekend will want to gather as many other players as possible. This can help chip away at the difficulty level of these battles and offer a higher chance of success when out hunting them. It is likely these Raids will be on a completely different level of difficulty when compared to previous Max Legendary battles, and they could rival or overshadow previous impossible raids due to the team limitations. It won’t be an easy challenge, but those who succeed will have a guaranteed powerhouse for the next round of Legendary Max Battles in the future.