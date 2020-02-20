Dark Horse Reveals New Cyberpunk 2077 Figures at Toy Fair 2020

Dark Horse, in partnership with CD Projekt Red, has officially announced two new figures based on Cyberpunk 2077, the upcoming video game from CD Projekt Red, as part of Toy Fair 2020. Specifically, Dark Horse has revealed and shared details for a new figure of Johnny Silverhand as well as one based on the male protagonist, V. And ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Dark Horse's Male V figure.

Both figures from Dark Horse are approximately 9.5" tall, and feature the "Samurai" emblem from the video game on their base. Each will retail for $49.99, though Dark Horse has not yet announced when exactly they will be available. Given that we haven't actually seen the Johnny Silverhand figure, which one assumes is based on Keanu Reeves' likeness and therefore more involved, here's how Dark Horse describes it:

"The breathtaking Johnny Silverhand figure is bringing an axe to a gunfight — the legendary Rockerboy and ‘Samurai’ band front man will take Night City, and you, by storm in Cyberpunk 2077."

You can check out the first look at the figure of the male protagonist, V, below:

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

The Male V figure, seen above, and the currently unrevealed Johnny Silverhand figure are set to retail for $49.99 each. A release date has not yet been announced. Cyberpunk 2077, the video game from CD Projekt Red, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

