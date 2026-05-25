Diablo’s Latest Bug Fix Makes Players Hilariously Overpowered

Diablo 4 benefits from a healthy stream of updates from Blizzard. This ranges from massive new DLC campaigns like “Lord of Hatred” to smaller quality-of-life improvements. Whenever one of these updates presents a problem for the players that the developers didn’t intend, a quick patch can be added to the system to repair the problem. That’s at least the intention, even if it doesn’t always work out that way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take the recent patch meant to fix a problem with the Aspect of Glynn’s Anvil, a defensive enchantment in the game that has gone from a useful defensive quality to an easy way to become effectively unkillable in the game. It’s a hilariously overpowered way to boost a character, with a deeply simple trick essentially negating most damage players can take in battle. Still, it’s also a fun opening for Blizzard to run with the mistake and use it to their advantage to encourage player experimentation in future DLC drops.

How Glynn’s Anvil Can Make Someone Immortal In Diablo 4

Players exploring Diablo 4‘s “Lord of Hatred” DLC have discovered that a recent Blizzard patch can actually be exploited to effectively make player characters immortal, thanks to an attempt to fix a defensive spell. The issue stems from the Paladin’s Aspect of Glynn’s Anvil. The defensive enchantment, a Paladin power, increases your Resolve and gives characters extra damage reduction per stack. Under normal circumstances, the ability can only be stacked eight times at once. This makes it a useful ability, but one that has reasonable limits, especially when fighting against the game’s biggest enemies.

Initially, the “Lord of Hatred” update broke that ability, preventing players from receiving the full damage reduction. A new patch released on May 13 was meant to fix that, but players have now found that it also gives them a means of circumventing the stack limit. That’s because they can add Aspect of Glynn’s Anvil to all their gear, increasing the number of stacks players are able to have at once. This makes players nigh-invulnerable thanks to the enhanced Resolve, brushing aside most attacks and restacking before the damage output can actually overcome the armor.

Players don’t even need to be Paladins to get access to this upgrade, as the aspect can be transferred to other classes with an equipment attunement. This also means that players can pull back on any other defensive upgrades, making more room for more powerful attacks, something some classes have been able to utilize to devastating effect. The fact that Glynn’s Anvil isn’t Paladin-exclusive means more and more players have been using this approach to enhance their characters and effectively become unkillable.

Blizzard Should Keep The Glynn’s Anvil Exploit In Diablo 4

Here’s the thing: while this might not have been the original intention of the developers, the Glynn’s Anvil exploit is a fun way for late-stage players to experiment with different styles of combat, coming with an underlying drawback that makes up for the new invulnerability. This upgrade can be used to make players essentially unkillable, giving them plenty of reason to tackle any lingering threats with a bit more confidence that they won’t get themselves killed in the process. By reducing the need to think of defense, players have more room in their toolkit to focus on offensive skills or situational abilities.

However, as players on Reddit have noted, shifting in this approach can reduce the damage output to an extreme degree, essentially turning the player’s attacks into an afterthought against strong enough enemies. This can turn lengthy battles into slogs, giving players an incentive to find the right balance between their preferred playstyle and the resistance afforded by the Glynn’s Anvil exploit. With more DLC for Diablo 4 potentially on the way following the release of “Lord of Hatred,” the developers could use Glynn’s Anvil as a starting point when designing new enemies and bosses, potentially countering the buff in a way that makes it feel situationally useful — or detrimental. A specific enemy that targets those buffs, for example, could be added in the next DLC and prove to be a massive challenge to anyone who is using that approach.

What makes this exploit fun is the way it forces players to craft their armor a specific way to get the desired effect, making them godly in their resistance but challenged in other ways. It feels like an extension of the way Diablo 4 allows players to either overspecialize in a few specific elements or create a broader powerhouse. There are enough fun ways to play with this accidental buff that it shouldn’t be erased by a future patch. Even if it’s nerfed somewhat, this invulnerability overbuff is a bit of a happy mistake that could easily be used to add some fun new elements to the game. While it may seem overpowered at first glance, Diablo 4‘s overpowered exploit could become a genuine strategy.