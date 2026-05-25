007: First Light Preload Only Available on PS5 Due to a Sony Rule

Players preparing for the launch of 007: First Light received disappointing news this week after developers confirmed that preload support will only be available on PlayStation 5. While preloading has become standard for many modern AAA releases across PC and consoles, the upcoming James Bond game will launch without the feature on Steam or Xbox platforms. 007: First Light will release on May 27th, though some pre-orders grant access a day early on May 26th. But unless you are on PlayStation 5, you’ll have to wait until the time of release to preload.

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The clarification came directly from the development team after confusion spread online regarding download timing before release day. Fans were already in heated discussions over this, and this has only flamed things further.

Why 007: First Light Only Has PS5 Preloading

The explanation appears to suggest it comes down to platform policy rather than a technical limitation or developer choice. One developer took to the 007: First Light subreddit to offer this explanation, revealing that Sony demands preloading on the PS5 console. As a result, PS5 users will be able to install 007: First Light before launch day, but Xbox and PC players must wait until the official release time before downloading begins. The official statement from the developer reads:

“Hey there.

I unfortunately have to confirm that 007 First Light will not have a pre-load on Steam or Xbox. The earliest point to download the game on Steam and Xbox will be tied to the official release time. PlayStation will be the only platform with pre-load, as it is mandatory on the platform.

I know some of you were hoping to download the game ahead of launch, and I am sorry for the inconclusive communication on that.”

The news has generated mixed reactions online. Some players understand the situation since preload systems are ultimately tied to platform infrastructure and publishing requirements. Others are incredibly frustrated because large modern games can require several hours to download, especially on slower connections, and this is if there are not extensive day one patches. Some also feel that IO Interactive is treating Steam and Xbox as lesser platforms as well. For players hoping to jump into 007: First Light immediately at launch, the lack of preload support on Steam and Xbox may create a lengthy delay.

Interest surrounding 007: First Light has been high considering it is from IO Interactive, the studio behind Hitman, and one of the first new Bond games in quite some time. Star Patrick Gibson, known for his work on Dexter: Original Sin, brings James Bond to life in a new direction, giving fans more to be excited about as First Light promises stealth systems, social infiltration mechanics, and cinematic missions that fit naturally within the Bond universe.

Every platform has different regulations and requirements, and these can sometimes cause controversies. Preload support has become expected with many larger modern games, so the lack of it is understandable and frustrating. The same can be said for limited exclusivity windows in which some games skip certain platforms at launch. The console war has largely dwindled in 2026, but events like this threaten to restart it anew, and sometimes fans take their anger out on the developers of these games, even when the choice isn’t in their hands.

How do you feel about 007: First Light’s lack of preload on Steam and Xbox? Tell us what you think over on the ComicBook Forum!