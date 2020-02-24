Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Adds New Gunfight Map

Starting today, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans will be able to check out an all-new Gunfight map, as part of the game's Season 2 update: Bazaar! The map was intended to release on Day One alongside a number of other updates, but Bazaar ended up pushed back by Activision shortly before Season 2's release earlier this month. The new map takes place in the fictional country of Urzkistan, and is a multi-level, three lane battlefield. The smaller map should result in plenty of tension for Gunfight players, and just might become a new fan favorite for plenty of CoD fans!

Gunfight mode has been one of the more exciting additions to Modern Warfare. The mode puts players in two-on-two match-ups, where death is permanent, and the first team to reach six victories wins. After every two matches, the game changes which guns and armor are available, forcing players to adapt on the fly. As such, Gunfight has given the game one of its most exciting modes, and Bazaar will hopefully prove a strong fit for the mode's format.

That's not the only thing Modern Warfare fans will have to look forward to this week! A Double XP weekend kicks off on Friday, giving players plenty of incentive to finish off some challenges when the work week is over.

While Gunfight remains quite popular, another new mode has proven to be one of the biggest question marks surrounding the series: Warzone battle royale. The new mode was spoiled by a leak, and fans have been clamoring for official information ever since. It's unclear at this point why Activision remains reluctant to talk about the upcoming mode, so it's hard to say if fans should expect it to appear at some point during Season 2.

Regardless of whether or not Warzone appears anytime soon, the Season 2 update should give players a number of reasons to stay interested. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the best-selling CoD game in the current console era, bringing in $647 million last year, while the overall franchise brought in an impressive $1.1 billion. Players are clearly enjoying the game, and all of the new maps and modes seem to be helping to increase the game's longevity.

What do you think of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2, so far? Are you excited to play in Bazaar? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

