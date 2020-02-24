Xbox Series X Details Major New Quality-of-Life Feature

Gaming is a time-consuming hobby. While it's all (theoretically) in the service of fun, the fact is that most games require a hefty investment of time from players. Thankfully, Xbox Series X is about to make that investment quite a bit easier for players. Today, Microsoft pulled back the curtain on a few new features for the console, including one that will be present in multiple games: Quick Resume. The feature will allow players to create multiple save states for games, then jump right back in, with minimal load times. For multiple gamers, this will be a truly welcome addition, giving them an opportunity to simply log-off and back on at their convenience.

Quick resume isn't exactly a ground-breaking feature; after all, Nintendo Switch owners are able to put the console in Sleep Mode, then jump right back in right where they left off. However, the Xbox Series X feature takes it to a different level by letting players create multiple save states for games. That will give players a lot more freedom in how they experience their games, and it could change things for developers, as well!

For older gamers, or those with children, this feature could prove to be massive. While games have come a very long way from the days before Save Points, the fact is, it just isn't always convenient to get to one when you need to stop playing. Quick Resume could be a huge help for gamers without a lot of time on their hands.

With Xbox Series X, SPEED means more playing, less waiting. ⚡ Custom Built SSD

⚡ Quick Resume for Multiple Games

⚡ Dynamic Latency Input

⚡ HDMI 2.1

⚡ Auto Low Latency Mode

⚡ Variable Refresh Rate

⚡ 120 FPS Support Learn more: https://t.co/ymPzsx5EHP#PowerYourDreams — Xbox (@Xbox) February 24, 2020

Of course, the key words that must be highlighted from Microsoft are "Multiple Games." That phrase implies that, unlike Nintendo Switch, which can be put in Sleep Mode during any game, Xbox Series X will have some games that don't allow for Quick Resume. Hopefully, that number will be on the smaller side, but it's impossible to say until Microsoft reveals more. Still, if Quick Resume lives up to its potential, it could be an unquestionable game changer.

Are you planning on picking up an Xbox Series X? What do you think about the system's new Quick Resume feature? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming (and parenting)!

