Xbox Game Pass Adds 2 New Great Games Today

Today, Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One has added two new games. One that's coming to Xbox One for the very fist time today, and another game that debuted last year to critical-acclaim. More specifically, today Xbox Game Pass added Yakuza 0 and Indivisible to its offering. The former is available on both Xbox One and PC, while the latter was added to just PC today.

As always, it's unclear how long these two games will be in the service. It could be a few weeks or it could be a few months. Heck, it could be a few years. Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn't disclose this information.

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10 a month. With it, you get unlimited access to an evolving library of games, plus other perks like exclusive discounts and the ability to play select games early.

We set out on a mission to let you all know that these two games are available now and this tweet is doing just that. Feeling very accomplished right now. pic.twitter.com/wHzGOabTyv — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) February 26, 2020

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Yakuza 0: "The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series regular Goro Majima. Play as Kazuma Kiryu and discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong and his mark winds up murdered. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club."

Indivisible: "Indivisible is a hand drawn action RPG platformer from Lab Zero, creators of the critically acclaimed Skullgirls." Set in a huge fantasy world, Indivisible tells the story of Ajna, a fearless girl with a rebellious streak who sets out on a quest to save everything she knows from being destroyed."

If none of these games tickle your toes, don't worry there's plenty of new games dropping not only on Xbox One this week, but PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of these new releases via our latest Out This Week.

