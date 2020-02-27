Diablo 4 Reveals Terrifying New Monster Type

Blizzard has revealed a new enemy type PS4, Xbox One, and PC players will see in Diablo 4: the Cannibals. As you may know, in the newest installment of Diablo, monsters are classified into "families." Each of these families have their own story, combat, abilities, and regions they call home. Further, they all interact with one another in a meaningful way. So far, Blizzard has revealed a few of these families, including the Drowned, a brand new enemy type, and the Fallen, who return from previous games.

According to an excerpt about the Cannibals, nobody knows where they came from, but legends claim they come from a former tribe of barbarians. Whatever the case, their girsly reputation strikes fear into all.

“Corpses riddled with bite marks. Splintered bones scraped clean of marrow. Tongues sawed off and eyes gouged out of their skulls. These are the bloody fingerprints the Cannibals leave behind—if they leave behind anything at all," reads an official blurb about the enemy type. "No one is certain where they come from, but some legends claim they are a former tribe of barbarians, banished from Arreat years ago. Whether their cannibalism led to their exile or developed out of desperation afterward is unknown. The outcasts brought their endless hunger to the Dry Steppes, and from there spread to the far corners of the world to prey on lonesome caravans and unsuspecting villages."

Blizzard adds that the few who have survived encounters with these butchers, all tell the same story of the mad fire that burns in their eyes, and how they like to feast on the flesh of their victims.

"They whisper of the unlucky souls spared in the attacks, hauled off like livestock for the raiders to pick clean until their next hunt," adds the Cannibal's description. "And then, they say no more. The silence speaks for them: sometimes it is better to die than to live and remember.”

The Cannibals have four members, all which have their own unique weapon and fighting style. There are two regular ol' melee combatants, one that wields a two-handed greatsword clever, and one that uses a lightweight halberd. They also have a bruiser that uses a spiked club in each hand that will stun players. Meanwhile, there's also the dual-axe-wielding swarmers who attack with speed and aggression.

Unlike other enemy types, the Cannibals have no ranged units, which wouldn't fit with their aggressive combat style. In other words, you will need to be quick to best them, and probably somewhat efficient in close-range and frenetic combat.

Diablo 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date.

H/T, Blizzard.

