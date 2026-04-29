Monster Hunter Outlanders Closed Beta Shows Off New Adventurers & Monsters 

The latest spin-off from the Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Outlanders, was first revealed back in 2024. Unlike prior mobile spin-offs, this game won’t be a Pokemon Go-style creature collector. Instead, it will be an RPG action game where players team up together to take on new and familiar foes. And starting on April 29th, a new wave of Monster Hunter fans is getting a firsthand look at the upcoming free-to-play title as its second Closed Beta Test goes live.

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Players who registered for the Monster Hunter Outlanders Closed Beta should receive an email if they were selected to participate. From there, they can jump into the beta to be among the first players to experience the upcoming Monster Hunters mobile game. While the first Closed Beta included an NDA for all participants, this time around, players will be allowed to share their experiences. So even if you weren’t selected for the test itself, the next few days should give all Monster Hunter fans a better idea of what to expect from Outlanders. Here’s what we know.

Image courtesy of TiMi Studio Group and Capcom

The 2nd Closed Beta Test for Monster Hunter Outlanders will begin at 10 PM ET on April 28th. Only participants who were selected will be able to participate, so be sure to check your email if you signed up for the beta. At the time I’m writing this, the registration form is still live, but it may close once the beta is officially live.

If you registered, be on the lookout for an email with instructions on how to participate. This will include how to install the game and log in to your temporary beta account. If you missed the registration window, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to participate in this round of beta testing for Monster Hunter Outlanders. However, there may be future playtest opportunities to keep an eye out for before the game’s full release.

What to Expect from the Monster Hunter Outlanders Closed Beta

Image courtesy of TiMi Studio Group and Capcom

For those jumping into the beta or just curious to know what the latest test reveals about the game, let’s go over the key details. The beta will bring players to the game’s unique continent of Aesoland, where they will be able to explore 2 distinct regions.

New Adventurer Roles

During this test, players will be able to recruit Adventurers to fight alongside their Fated Adventurer in teams of 4. This time around, players can recruit characters from 3 new Adventurer roles, as follows:

Assault – high damage dealer/tank characters

– high damage dealer/tank characters Disruptor – controls monsters & deals out debuffs

– controls monsters & deals out debuffs Support – buffs, heals, and rescues allies

The beta will have 2 unique playable characters for the Assault and Disruptor classes, while there is just one option for Support. This will give gamers a sense of the different playstyles planned for the game’s full release. Each of these roles showcases unique skills and weapons that are just a sample of what will be in the final version.

New Radiant Monster Types

Similarly, the game will include a preview of 13 monsters that will appear in the final version. This includes new Radiant Monsters, a special version of monsters that are unique to Monster Hunter Outlanders. In the beta, players will face off against Radiant variants of several key monsters, including:

Radiant Diablos

Radiant Anjanath

Radiant Barroth

Radiant Rathian

Radiant Pukei-Pukei

Players can hunt these monsters solo with their NPC adventurer companions or join up with friends in co-op. In total, the beta offers several weeks of playable content for fans to experience. Feedback from the beta will be used to shape the future development of Monster Hunter Outlanders. The game still doesn’t have an official release date, but you can sign up on the official website to get notified when and if another playtest is available.

Will you be participating in the Monster Hunter Outlanders closed beta test? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!