Sonic Director Reveals They Had Plans For Super Sonic

The Sonic the Hedgehog film is very much an origin story for Sega's blue blur. As such, it has a bare bones approach to the source material. While there are definitely some references to the later games, the Paramount film almost feels like a loose adaptation of the first Sega Genesis title, focusing solely on the game's two main characters (Sonic and Robotnik) and the powers and abilities seen there. As such, it makes sense that we didn't see some later concepts show up, including Super Sonic. However, in an interview with ComicBook.com, director Jeff Fowler revealed that Super Sonic nearly did make the cut!

"It didn't make sense to obviously bring in the Super Sonic thing just yet," said Fowler. "I mean, there were very early versions of the script and the outlines where... because we knew that's something that's very important in the fan mythology, or the mythology that fans love. And Chaos Emeralds are definitely a huge part, even going back to the first game in '91, and it was definitely something that we were kind of trying to see. Like, "Does it make sense to include one of these?"

But again, just going back to what I said about the simplicity of it and just for the sake of just really starting from the simplest version and not trying to do too much, it just felt like, "Let's just... let's do the origins as Sonic and Robotnik and try to nail those characters before we potentially would open it up to some of these elements from the games that fans know and love.'"

That approach certainly made a lot of sense, and it's likely why the movie worked as well as it did. While Super Sonic is an iconic part of the character's power set, it didn't appear until the second game in the series, and it likely would have felt out of place in the film.

Sonic takes on the Super Sonic form when all seven Chaos Emeralds are collected by players. With a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog quite likely, it will be interesting to see what elements from the games show up next. Two of the franchise's more popular characters seem like a safe bet, and one of those characters is closely associated with the Chaos Emeralds. Given those facts, it seems entirely possible that we might see the blue blur go Super Sonic the next time around.

