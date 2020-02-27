New Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Details Reportedly Revealed

According to a new rumor, the rumored remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is not in development at Electronic Arts and BioWare. As you may remember, back in January a report surfaced claiming that a remake of the classic 2003 Star Wars game was and is in development. According to this former report, the remake would make the game canon, which means the project may be more of a reboot or reimagining than a straight up remake. At the time of this report, many assumed this project would be handled by EA and BioWare, the latter being the original developer of the game. However, according to Kotaku's Jason Schreier, this isn't the case.

Responding to an inquiring Twitter user, the Kotaku journalist teased that he's been digging into the claims of the rumor. Unfortunately, he's not ready to take this reporting and transform it into a story, nothing that he doesn't like to share things unless he can be 100 percent sure about the validity of the claims.

That said, Schreier did note that if the project is indeed real and happening, "it's not at EA," which would also confirm that it's not at BioWare either. Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, but it sounds like Schreier may have more information to share soon.

The question this begs, is if EA isn't behind the project, who is? Is Disney contracting it out to a different developer? Is Aspyr in charge of the project? The developer has been tasked with remastering and porting a few different Star Wars titles recently. Or could Disney have worked out a deal with Sony or Microsoft to do something in the vain of Marvel's Spider-Man? If so, you would favor the latter given they now own Obsidian, who developed the game's sequel.

Alas, for now, all we can do is speculate, but hopefully we won't have to settle for speculation for much longer. If I was a betting man, I'd put my money on Aspyr since it recently was tasked with re-releasing Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. The Texas-based studio also notably brought KOTOR to mobile phones in 2014. Yet again, if it's truly a remake, then I'd think it would be beyond the capabilities of the studio, and would be dumped onto the lap of a more prominent developer.

Anyway, as always, take all of this with a grain of salt, because right now we have nothing more than rumors and speculation.

