The Witcher 3 Has Made Over $50 Million on Steam

CD Projekt Red's most recent mainline Witcher video game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has hit yet another major milestone, as the company recently revealed that the title has passed $50 million in revenue on the digital distribution platform Steam. This might not, itself, sound like a huge deal, but it marks a drastic shift in what the developer receives from further sales of the video game on the platform.

More specifically, CD Projekt Red shared that, between October 1, 2018 and February 20th of this year, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt exceeded $50 million in revenue on Steam. That means that the game is bumped up to a different tier of profit sharing with Valve, with any further sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt now clocking in at 80% for CD Projekt Red, 20% for Valve. (This total, of course, doesn't take into account sales prior to October 1, 2018, so lifetime sales is actually much higher given that it initially released in 2015.)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Recently, the Nintendo Switch version of the title was updated to allow cross-save functionality between it and the Steam and GOG.com versions of the popular video game. It's unclear when, or even if, a new mainline title will be announced, but spinoffs, like Gwent, continue to be produced and updated. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt right here.

