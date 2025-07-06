The Wolf Among Us 2 Report Gives New Update on the Game (And It’s Good News)

It’s been a rocky road to The Wolf Among Us 2, but it looks like an end could be in sight. According to a new rumor, Telltale Games is gearing up for some kind of campaign to promote the game, which will see partnerships with online influencers and media outlets. At this time, an exact time frame for the campaign has not been announced, but leaker eXtas1s believes it will start no later than this October. If that information is correct, that would seem to suggest that an actual release date for the game isn’t too far away.

The Wolf Among Us was first released more than a decade ago, and was based on DC’s Vertigo comic series Fables. A sequel season was first discussed back in 2017, and was officially announced at The Game Awards in 2019. Details about the game have been sparse since that initial announcement, and fans have feared that the project could end up being cancelled. However, if this leak is accurate, it’s possible an end for this incredibly long wait is nearly in sight.

As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt. While eXtas1s has proven to be a reliable source in the past, he’s also shared some leaks and rumors that haven’t panned out. Unfortunately, it can be hard to determine sometimes if that’s because a leaker has bad or inaccurate sourcing, or if the information itself is simply outdated; it was recently revealed that several Resident Evil 9 rumors actually were true, but Capcom decided to go in a different direction. For now, fans of Fables and The Wolf Among Us should wait patiently to see what comes of all this.

Because of how long it’s been since The Wolf Among Us 2 was announced, it’s difficult to say what information is still accurate. Telltale Games previously indicated that all of the game’s chapters are being developed at the same time, which led everyone to believe development would take longer than expected. That would explain why we haven’t heard anything substantial in years, and it could result in a more stable release schedule for chapters compared to previous games developed by Telltale. Other factors have also seemed to play a role in the multitude of delays, including layoffs at the studio in 2023, and a switch to Unreal Engine 5.

If The Wolf Among Us 2 really is on the verge of releasing, hopefully the finished result will prove worth the long wait. There’s been a lot of anticipation around the game, as the first was well-received, and saw a number of award nominations upon its release. After all this time, it remains to be seen whether the sequel can live-up to fan expectations, and deliver something truly special.

