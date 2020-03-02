Watch This Hilarious 20-Second Animated Recap of Netflix's The Witcher

By now, there is a good chance that if you are a Netflix subscriber, and reading this website, you have seen the first season of The Witcher. There is also a good chance that you are aware that Season 2 has already begun production! But if you weren't paying attention, or if you're simply looking to get into the zeitgeist without watching all eight episodes of the first season, this tongue-in-cheek animated recap from Seriously Sketchy should suffice as preparation for the upcoming second season.

The 20-second animated recap absolutely takes some liberties with the source material, but the fact that a good chunk of its brief runtime is spent on running gags about Ciri running around and Geralt grunting, it is absolutely forgivable. You can check out the full video below:

Here's how Netflix describes the series:

"Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently filming. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast for Season 2 includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

