New Fortnite Leak Reveals Deadpool Back Bling

Fortnite Season 2 is poised to add a Deadpool skin to the game. When this will happen, hasn't been divulged, but it should be any week now. That said, the back bling that will accompany the skin has leaked, revealing that in addition to the skin, players will be able to cop the character's katana blades and wear them on their back. Of course, they aren't the most iconic superhero weapons. In fact, Deadpool uses plenty of weapons that aren't his trusty katanas, but if you were going to add a Deadpool weapon as the skin's back bling, they would be the ones you'd probably choose.

The leak comes way of the game's files, which dataminers have been digging through. In these files are assets for the new backbling, which will presumably be free to anyone who cops the skin. You can see the item for yourself, below, courtesy of Fortnite leaker HypeX.

Deadpool Backbling pic.twitter.com/0EfPeRy0Jv — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 3, 2020

As you would expect, players of the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile battle royale game are excited about the prospect of running around the free-to-play game with the weapons.

THATS WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT — shxde (@OhhShxde) March 3, 2020

Man those just got the battle pass are going to be lucky (that doesn’t include me) — robot bear (@johnedrick9) March 3, 2020

This is gonna be the new overused backbling — The Golden Visitor (@One_of_the_7) March 3, 2020

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any next-gen ports. That said, plenty of games have been confirmed for the PS5 so far, all of which you can read about right HERE.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on Fortnite, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you rock this new back bling?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.