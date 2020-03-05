Fortnite Season 2, Week 3 Challenges Are Live

It's Thursday, and that means Fortnite has added a whole slew of new challenges for players to complete on their road to completing the Season 2 Battle Pass. The new season launched a couple of weeks ago with an exciting espionage theme, putting two factions of super spy henchmen and bosses onto the island for players to interact with. The second week of the season was all about the new spy character Brutus, allowing competitors opportunity to complete his missions and choose his faction. While Brutus' Briefing challenges still exist, TNTina's Trials have also been added.

You'll be able to unlock the TNTina skin at level 40 of the Battle Pass, but completing all of her challenges this week will be key if you want to choose between the Shadow and Ghost factions for the character once you do unlock her. These new "Trials" are a good mix between battle challenges and random explorations, but there will be more than enough to keep you playing throughout the week.

You can check out the full list of Fortnite's Season 2, Week 3 challenges below!

Eliminate players using explosive (5)

Search Chest at Holly Hedges or Retail Row (10)

Destroy structures with Propane Tanks (10)

Catch Air with a Motorboat (5)

Visit different Landmarks (15)

Use Upgrade Bench to sidegrade a weapon (3)

Deal damage to Bosses (500)

Land at The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks (3)

Destroy Sentry Cameras or Sentry Turrets (5)

Eliminate players without using shield or healing items in-between eliminations (2)

Some of these challenges are going to be easy, like landing in specific places or opening chests in Holly Hedges and Retail Row. However, a few others will be a little harder. Dealing damage to spy bosses is tough because you have to fight or sneak your way to them.

The new Deadpool challenges won't be live in the game until Friday, and all of those have been extremely easy to this point, so they shouldn't take much time.

