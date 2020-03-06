New Free Games Now Available on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store's new free games are now available to download. More specifically, Epic Games is now offering Epic Games Store users GoNNER and Offworld Trading Company for free. Both of these games will be free to download until March 12. After this, they will return to their normal price, and be replaced with new free games. And that's it. There's no strings attached. If you have an Epic Games Store account -- which costs nothing -- you can download both of these games and play them as much as you want, because they are yours to keep.

As you may know, GoNNER arrived on the scene back in 2016 via Raw Fury and Art in Heart. It didn't light the world on fire in any regard, but it did find its audience. Meanwhile, Offworld Trading Company debuted the same year via Stardock Entertainment, Mohawk Games, and Civilization IV's lead designer, Soren Johnson.

Below, you can reach more about each game, as well as check out trailers for each:

GoNNER: "GoNNER is a tough as hell score-based procedurally-generated platformer with roguelike elements. GoNNER is also a story about friendship between Ikk, Death, and a space whale named Sally."

Offworld Trading Company: "Mars has been colonized, and Earth's corporate titans fight to dominate this new market. Competition is fierce in this fast-paced economic RTS from Civilization IV Lead Designer, Soren Johnson."

For those that don't know: Epic Games Store offers at least one free game every week. Meanwhile, sometimes it offers more than one game each week. Most of the time, these games are smaller titles, and not the biggest and newest releases. However, every once in awhile, they do dish out some pretty noteworthy joints.

Epic Games Store has also revealed the next set of free games. And for next week, the storefront is offering not one, not two, but three free games, all of which you can check out here. That said, if none of these games tickle your fancy, don't forget that there's plenty of new games dropping this week that may. You can check out all of news releases via our latest Out This Week.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.