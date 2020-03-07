Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next 3 Free Games

Epic Games Store has revealed its next three free games. In case you missed it, this week Epic Games Store's newest free games became available to download. Not long after this happened, the storefront revealed next week's free offering. And for next week, Epic Games Store users can look forward to not one, not two, but three free games.

One of these games is a mutant soap opera dubbed Mutazione. It released last year via Die Gute Fabrik and Akupara Games. The second free game also released last year, but via solo-developer Adam Robinson-Yu. This game is called A Short Hike. Lastly, next week Epic Games Store users will also be to download Anodyne 2: Return To Dust from Analgesic Productions.

As always, all of these games will be 100 percent free with not strings attached. That said, you have to download them between March 12 and March 17. After this period, they will return to normal price and be replaced with new free games.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Mutazione: "A mutant soap opera where small-town gossip meets the supernatural. Join Kai as she arrives in the mysterious community of Mutazione to care for her ailing grandfather. Discover scenic hangouts, magical gardens, new friends, and old secrets..."

A Short Hike: "Hike, climb, and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak. Follow the trails or explore the backcountry as you make your way to the summit. Along the way, meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures, and take in the world around you."

Anodyne 2: Return To Dust: "Run, jump, and drive across vast, dreamy 3D landscapes. Shrink into surreal, 2D dungeons inside of characters' bodies. Travel the world, meet strange people, and save the world from the dangerous Nano Dust."

If none of these games tickle your index toes, don't worry, plenty of new games released this week that may do just that. You can check out all of these new releases via our latest Out This Week. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts and hot-takes. Will you be downloading and playing any of these games?

