Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals PS4 Exclusive Combat Pack

Call of Duty: Warzone has revealed new PS4 exclusive content. More specifically, the free-to-play and standalone Call of Duty experience -- which is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC -- has revealed that it will be giving PS4 players an exclusive combat pack. That said, in order to get this combat pack, not only do you need to be on PS4, but a subscriber to PlayStation Plus. As you may know, the game does not require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play, but in order to claim this pack, you will need one.

Simply dubbed Combat Pack (download link here), the content includes a weapon blueprint, a special operator skin, a calling card, and other in-game content of this nature. In other words, there's nothing here that's going to make you extremely jealous if you're on another platform or don't have PlayStation Plus, but hey, free is free.

Below, you can check out everything in the Combat Pack:

Special Operator Skin

1 Weapon Blueprint

1 Double XP Token

1 Calling Card

1 Weapon Charm

1 In-Game Watch

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this pack will be offered and whether or not it will be available for purchase for non-PlayStation Plus subscribers. The answer to the latter question is probably no. Meanwhile, the combat pack will likely be replaced by a new one in the future, so it likely won't be available to download forever. So, if you want it, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later.

Right now, this is the only PS4 exclusive content that's been revealed for the game, and it will probably be the only exclusive content. If this deal is similar to the deal PlayStation has with Fortnite, then every few months PS4 users -- or in this case PlayStation Plus subscribers -- will get a new combat pack of this ilk.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, also be sure to peep our most recent guides for the battle royale experience:

