Call of Duty: Warzone: How to Get Perks

Here's how to get perks in Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare's new free-to-play and standalone battle royale mode available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (download instructions here). As you will know, perks are not only crucial to excelling at Call of Duty multiplayer, but play a key role in Warzone as well. From a perk that muffles the sound of your footsteps to a perk that ensures explosions do less damages to you, more often than not having the right perk at the right moment can make all the difference between being got and wining a "Warzone Victory."

You can get perks via loadout drops, which are available at Buy Stations or sometimes found at random locations across the game's map. The former appear to be static, however, the latter will appear in random locations. However, these random locations are marked on the map for everyone. In other words, there's a gamble in going to these points, because you probably won't be alone. At these loadout drops, players will find the loadouts they made before the match.

If you don't access one of these Buy Stations or find a loadout drop randomly, there's no way to use perks. Of course, perks aren't vital to victory, but they can provide an edge over your opponent. Meanwhile, if you're going to get perks via Buy Stations, make sure you have $6,000 in cash. If you're having getting cash, then don't hesitate to check out our guide on How to Find Cash.

Below, you can check out a full list of perks:

High Alert

Spotter

Tracker

Stalker

Marksman

Sleight of Hand

Armorer

Artisan Tastes

Deep Pockets

Grenadier

Healer

Thief

Ammo Scavenger

Armor Scavenger

Medic Scavenger

Plunder Scavenger

Bounty Hunter

Ghost

Sneaky

Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free to anyone on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

"Warzone is a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk, where up to 150 players will battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder," reads an official pitch of Warzone."

