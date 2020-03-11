New Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Feature Reportedly Revealed

A new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay feature has reportedly been revealed, providing even more information on what PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers will be able to do in the game's vast and cyberpunk open-world come this September. While it looks like there will be a big emphasis on shooting in the role-playing game, according to The Neon Arcade, the game also features a robust melee system that comes complete with blocking and parrying. Further, in addition to lethal guns, there will be plenty of lethal weapons, like katanas and mantis blades. The latter we already mostly knew about, but it was unclear how deep the melee system was, but it appears it will be as deep as the combat system in CD Projekt Red's previous game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The news comes way of YouTube channel The Neon Arcade, and unfortunately not much else about the melee system is revealed, at least nothing too salient. That said, it sounds like melee will be as much of an option as shooting in the game, though it remains to be seen if you get beat the entire game without using guns.

In addition to this, Nvidia has also revealed a trio of new screenshots showing off the gorgeous cyberpunk game. More specifically, the new screenshots show off what looks like a car the protagonist can have, a motorcycle they can ride, the protagonist themselves, and more. The screenshots are notably part of the larger news that the game will arrive on GeForce Now, packing real-time ray tracing.



.... .... ....

UPDATE SUCCESSFUL

File fetched: cp77-RTX-ON.exe Cyberpunk 2077 will be arriving on GeForce NOW, stunning real-time ray tracing included. #RTXON pic.twitter.com/O5ERGn4mO2 — NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) March 9, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and next-gen consoles. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

H/T, The Neon Arcade.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.