Star Wars Battlefront 2 Player Recreates Iconic Darth Vader Rogue One Scene

A player in Star Wars Battlefront 2 has recreated the iconic Darth Vader hallway scene from Rogue One without even trying. The Star Wars franchise has a lot of incredibly iconic moments across its roughly 50 years of history. From Luke discovering the true identity to his father to the iconic battle between Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker at the end of Revenge of the Sith, it’s a very dramatic franchise that continues to breed new iconic moments. All of these moments have been recreated in many different forms from fan videos to parodies, but it’s always fun when it happens almost organically in a video game.

One Star Wars fan on Reddit named u/VerratusDominatu accidentally recreated the iconic hallway scene from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. At the end of the film, a bunch of rebel fights are trapped in a dark hallway trying to get the plans to the Death Star to Princess Leia. While they are ultimately successful, Darth Vader effortlessly cuts them down with his lightsaber and shows why he’s one of the most powerful Sith lords in the galaxy. This fan managed to recreate this moment on Star Wars Battlefront 2‘s Endor map after finding a bunch of enemy players in a small gap. Using Vader’s saber and force powers, they sliced their way through all the players, racking up tons of kills and creating an awesome clip in the process.

All of this comes on the heels of a major resurgence for Star Wars Battlefront 2. Players have rallied toward the game after the release of Andor Season 2, the re-release of Revenge of the Sith, and May the 4th. It has been nearly a decade since the game released and many are hoping that if they show enough support toward this old game that EA will consider greenlighting Star Wars Battlefront 3.

As of right now, we have no idea if anything like that will happen. Even if it does get greenlit in the near future, it would still probably be years before anything happens. Developer DICE is working on Battlefield 6 and will likely be knee-deep in supporting that for a while. Perhaps someone else can make it, but it seems like fans really want DICE to make this game. Only time will tell if Battlefront 3 happens, but viral Star Wars Battlefront 2 clips certainly help make a case for fans to get what they want.