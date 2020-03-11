Marvel Champions Reveals The Rise of Red Skull Expansion

Fantasy Flight Games has been keeping their upcoming Marvel Champions story expansion a secret for a while now, but thanks to their presentation at GAMA we finally know at least a few details about the upcoming release. The new box set is going to be called The Rise of Red Skull, and as the name implies will feature the Red Skull as the primary villain. Fans will also get two new heroes to play as part of the set, including Spider-Woman and Hawkeye, and Arnim-Zola also appears on the cover for the game, so we imagine he will be one of the other side villains involved in the campaign.

With Red Skull comes Hydra of course, so expect plenty of Hydra agents and villains to be a part of his deck. We don't know much more at the moment, though a release window is listed on the presentation of Quarter 4 2020.

Hawkeye and Spider-Woman are currently in the game as allies for other characters, but now is their time in the hero spotlight, and we cannot wait to see how FFG utilizes their abilities. Spider-Woman's pheromones and venom blasts will offer some unique possibilities, and Hawkeye can pretty much attach anything to an arrow, so the possibilities are huge.

"Iron Man and Black Panther team up to stop Rhino from rampaging through the streets of New York. Captain Marvel and Spider-Man battle Ultron as he threatens global annihilation. Do you have what it takes to join the ranks of these legendary heroes and become a champion?

Jump into the Marvel Universe with Marvel Champions: The Card Game, a cooperative Living Card Game® for one to four players!

Marvel Champions: The Card Game invites players embody iconic heroes from the Marvel Universe as they battle to stop infamous villains from enacting their devious schemes.

As a Living Card Game, Marvel Champions is supported with regular releases of new product, including new heroes and scenarios—check out the products section at the bottom of this page to see everything announced so far!"

