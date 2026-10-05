5 Green Lantern Characters That Need To Be In The Next DC Game (& One That Wasn’t In Lanterns)

There are many different characters in DC Comics that come from the Green Lantern side of its universe, from steadfast heroes to unrelenting villains on a cosmic scale. Whether it’s the android Manhunters or individuals from across the emotional power spectrum, Green Lantern comics tend to have incredibly memorable characters, who could each be a part of various stories. Should the DCU’s success with the Lanterns live action TV show inspire a new game project with Green Lantern characters, there are a few who should be involved without question.

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The finale of Lanterns‘ first Season has fans everywhere talking about wanting to see more of its characters, whether it’s in more live action TV, movies like Man of Tomorrow, or different games. DC hasn’t had too many games in recent years, other than the fighting game Injustice series made by Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios over the years. Even though rumors of Injustice 3 would likely include Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern as a character, there’s no guarantee that game includes other Green Lantern characters fans want to see.

5. John Stewart/Jessica Cruz

From Lanterns, the stand-out characters in that show were obviously Hal Jordan and John Stewart, but John was the figure whose journey was an integral part of Lanterns‘ success. Naturally, it only makes sense that the character become the main protagonist of his own game, especially if a DC Green Lantern game tries to build DCU synergy in any capacity. Given the character’s popularity from the Justice League animated series too, it’s honestly surprising that John Stewart hasn’t been in more games already. The character has only been seen as a fully independent character in 2006’s Justice League Heroes, a Marvel Ultimate Alliance-style hack-and-slash with other DC heroes.

Beyond cameo appearances as an alternate skin in the Injustice games and has an unlockable character in Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, John Stewart hasn’t been given much of a chance to shine. DC Universe Online also showcases the character, but not nearly as much as others from across DC Comics. Having a younger John Stewart reflective of his Lanterns adaptation is an easy way to create a gaming protagonist players can get behind quickly. In a game meant to imitate Lanterns somewhat, John’s adventures could be grounded on Earth, rather than taking place in space in larger cosmic conflicts.

At the same time, Jessica Cruz could also fit the role of a younger, more inexperienced Green Lantern character in her own game. Jessica is a far newer Green Lantern who hasn’t had opportunities to be in many titles, other than Lego DC Super-Villains or DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power on the Nintendo Switch. By having John Stewart and Jessica Cruz both as selectable main characters in their own game, they could both fulfill similar roles to get players into a Green Lantern title, while retaining separate personalities. Considering the differences in these characters’ origins, having both in one game could create two unique protagonists both approaching the Green Lantern mantle in unique ways.

4. Saint Walker

The Blue Lantern Saint Walker is often an underrated character in the Green Lantern lore, representing the emotion of hope with extraordinary power. Often a kind-hearted character, Saint Walker could easily fulfill a number of game roles as an ally to whatever Green Lantern figure you might be playing as. As someone who really enjoys the variety of powers that comes with the emotional spectrum of Green Lantern comics, Saint Walker and the Blue Lanterns are incredibly unique compared to the abilities tied to willpower, fear, or anger seen the most often with that comic mythos.

In an ideal world, a Green Lantern game with RPG elements would let you create a character who could become part of any Corps, or remain with the Green Lantern Corps if you so choose. No matter what route you took, Saint Walker could help your character master their abilities, give them quests, or even support you in a tutorial capacity. Should a game like Injustice 3 come out, Saint Walker’s pacifist nature would still create an excellent fighter, with powers unlike Sinestro, Green Lantern, or Atrocitus that have been in that series before.

3. Larfleeze

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The “evil” or darker natured leaders of other Lantern Corps have been seen in different Green Lantern media often, including games. However, the Orange Lantern Larfleeze has been a glaring exception, with his ring being powered by avarice, or greed. This character is by far one of the most notable from Green Lantern comics, as he does not have a traditional Corps with multiple characters, but rather exists as the only Orange Lantern in the universe. Besides the one time where Lex Luthor also got an Orange Lantern ring, Larfleeze has been a distinct singularity in Green Lantern stories.

This could easily make Larfleeze a boss of some kind in some type of game, or a great playable fighter in something like Injustice 3. The fact that the Orange Lantern “Corps” is just a bunch of living orange constructs Larfleeze conjures can create tons of minions for players to beat up on during a game level too. Whether Larfleeze is a new fighter within Injustice or in a Green Lantern game in some capacity, his presence adds an interesting dynamic with whoever players embody throughout the majority of the game.

Even in a larger DC game, Larfleeze could be a figure that holds secrets toward a greater cosmic threat, as the character has been able to endure many years due to the Orange Lantern battery. In some stories, Larfleeze has useful information for DC characters to obtain, even if they have to beat Larfleeze in a fight first or offer him something for it. The greedy, almost comical nature of Larfleeze’s personality also adds some brevity to a DC story, both expanding the number of Green Lantern characters and making them more diverse than the ones that usually appear.

2. Kyle Rayner

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While John Stewart, Jessica Cruz, Hal Jordan, and Guy Gardner are the Green Lanterns players might expect from a future DC game, Kyle Rayner is one that is surprisingly absent from a large variety of media outside comics. This is strange due to how unique Kyle Rayner is even compared to other Green Lanterns, as he is perhaps the one with the most creativity in the Green Lantern Corps, creating constructs with inspiration from a graphic designer background. Kyle’s powers are derived from a greater sense of imagination, and is sometimes the last Green Lantern in existence after the Corps is destroyed.

Kyle Rayner’s origins are tied to Hal Jordan becoming Parallax, with that villainous turn leaving the Guardian Ganthet to give Kyle a ring out of desperation to save the Corps. Unlike a typical Green Lantern, Kyle Rayner’s evolution throughout comics is how he eventually harnesses every emotion on the power spectrum, turning into the only White Lantern as a result. Through the white ring, Kyle Rayner is perhaps the strongest Lantern in existence, wielding the power of life in combination with every emotion rather than the single sentiment of willpower.

When it comes to a DC game, either a new Injustice or some other type of project could see Kyle Rayner appear in a variety of different roles. He could either be just another Green Lantern for players to control, or be his White Lantern version depending on the story. Either way, the fact that Kyle Rayner hasn’t been in almost any DC games is a shame, as he is consistently one of the most interesting Green Lantern characters out there.

1. Sinestro

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From both the Lanterns show and Green Lantern comics, Sinestro is often one of the most compelling characters, and is a constant reminder of why he is the original foil to that hero. Although villains like Nekron, the Black Hand, the Manhunters, Atrocitus, and others are interesting foes for any Green Lantern character, Sinestro is always the person who challenges the values of the Green Lantern mantle the most. Wielding the yellow ring of fear and commanding the Sinestro Corps in comics, even his small role in Lanterns was memorable through his conversations with John Stewart and Hal Jordan.

In any DC game featuring Green Lantern, Sinestro could be someone who chips away at a Green Lantern’s belief in the Corps, the Guardians, or any other system that is normally associated with that hero. In Injustice, Sinestro played a small role, but his actions in the Injustice comics were devastating, playing a huge part in that alternate universe’s larger story going into Injustice 2. As a whole, a Green Lantern story is simply much better with Sinestro in it, as his powers over fear can chip away at a Green Lantern’s willpower in a way no other antagonists can.

Even in a larger project, Sinestro would be a fascinating character to have around, either as a pure villain or as an unlikely ally to fight against a larger threat. The actions of this character have always been interesting in how they deviate from expectations of Green Lanterns, whether it’s how Sinestro’s original betrayal of the Corps went down or his actions to form the first Yellow Lantern battery afterwards. For a DC game to really dig into Green Lantern lore, Sinestro should be the first character to come to mind.

What Green Lantern character do you want to see in a DC game the most? Leave a comment below to let us know!