Pixar and The Op Bring Onward's Quests of Yore to the Tabletop in New Roleplaying Game

If you've seen Disney and Pixar's latest hit Onward, you're no doubt aware of the game Quests of Yore. Barley is rather obsessed with it, and it unquestionably comes in handy throughout his and Ian's adventure, but if you left the theater wanting to play the game yourself, USAopoly and Pixar have got just the thing for you. The Op just revealed that they have teamed up with Pixar and Disney to create a real version of the roleplaying game featured in the hit film called Quests of Yore: Barley's Edition. The game will be directly inspired by the film and the world Pixard built while letting players experience a fully immersive and rich roleplaying experience where the Quest Master unfolds the story and players adapt and evolve their characters along the way.

For those who aren't familiar, Onward is set in a modern suburban fantasy world and tells the story of two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, on a quest to conjure enough magic to spend 24 hours with their late father. On their journey, which was inspired by the real-life experiences of director Dan Scanlon and his father, the brothers encounter treacherous obstacles and must deploy magical tactics culled from Quests of Yore, Barley’s favorite role-playing board game.

“Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this project is that it allows fans to play the same game and experience the same excitement as Barley and Ian, and furthermore, get to embellish these adventures,” says Maggie Matthews, Vice President of Licensing at The Op.

(Photo: The OP)

You can find the official description below, and the game can be pre-ordered here.

Quests of Yore Barley's Edition

In this immersive role-playing game, gather your Fellowship and embark on an epic Quest across the lands of old. Rush to the aid of the satyrs of Clovendell and uncover a mystery that will test your adventurers’ strength and teamwork. Take on the role of the Quest Master leading the travelers or one of the fellowship hungry for adventure! The tale you tell will feature the folk and lore of the hit Pixar movie Onward. Elves, cyclops, goblins, dragons… and The Manticore, are just some of what awaits you on your journey in Quests of Yore: Barley’s Edition.

Ages: 8+ | Players: 2-5 | Playtime: 90+ Min

Quests of Yore Barley's Edition will hit stores this fall and will retail for $49.99.

