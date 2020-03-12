For Honor Is Getting a Prince of Persia Crossover

For Honor is having yet another crossover event, and this time, it’s Prince of Persia that the combat game is collaborating with. Ubisoft announced the “Blades of Persia” crossover event this week with a trailer showing the two worlds colliding as well as a breakdown of everything players can expect from the event. The Prince of Persia himself has arrived in Ubisoft’s For Honor and the Prince will fight against players in a unique, limited-time mode alongside sand creatures that assist him. The mode will change as the event goes on, and the crossover event is also introducing more loot for players to acquire.

The dramatic crossover trailer above announced the start of the Blades of Persia event which is live now and will run until April 2nd, so players have several weeks to make sure they don’t miss out on anything. For this first week of the event, players can take part in the “Ruler of Time” mode which puts an interesting spin on the Dominion mode.

“The new mode, Ruler of Time, brings Heroes to the transformed Harbor map for a sand creature-infested Dominion match,” Ubisoft said about the crossover event. “Periodically, the Prince will step out of a tornado of sand, and – wielding unique powers granted by the Dagger of Time – he’ll begin hunting and attacking players, regardless of which side they’re on.”

Week 2 of the event will change the Ruler of Time mode. The Harbor map will change and the Prince will become the Dark Prince, but we won’t know the full impact of these changes until Chapter 2’s release date this month approaches.

Like other crossover events, this one is giving players some new cosmetics to acquire. Many of those will be found within a free pass and battle loot while others can be bought.

“In addition to the new mode, Blades of Persia adds 26 new weapons to loot from battles until April 2,” Ubisoft said. “A free Event Pass enables players to also earn 30 tiers of gear and loot including a new battle outfit, emblem outline, ornaments, and a Sand Mood effect. Players can also purchase two new illustrious outfits – Ratash and Sandwraith – from the in-game store, as well as a new execution used by the Prince and Dark Prince in combat.”

For Honor’s Prince of Persia crossover event is live right now and is scheduled to run until April 2nd.

