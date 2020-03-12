Nintendo Switch Leak Teases "Epic" Action Game Releasing This Year

There's apparently a big Nintendo Switch game releasing this year that hasn't been announced yet. Word of the unannounced, now soft-leaked Switch games comes way of the latest issue of CoroCoro, a popular gaming magazine in Japan. According to the magazine, there's an epic "new action game" coming to the Nintendo console sometime this year. Beyond this, the magazine mentions the game will be similar to the likes of Splatoon and Fortnite, which not only suggests it will be a multiplayer shooter, but a kid-friendly one at that. However, it also sounds like it could be more of an action-shooter than either of these two games.

On top of this information, there's also a piece of key art that accompanies the tease, and in this key art there's a boy and a monster standing among skycraper. Further, the magazine mentions that players will fight "between skyscrapers in the middle of a peaceful city." In other words, it sounds like the game will take place in a city environment and feature kids taking on scary night time monsters.

Lastly, the magazine makes the bold claim that the title will push "the Switch's performance to its very limit," suggesting not only will it be big, but possibly complicated. While the Nintendo Switch is underpowered compared to PS4 and Xbox One, it can also run games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and DOOM Eternal. In other words, it's no pushover either.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up. That said, if the game is truly releasing this year, we should hear about it very soon. In fact, we may hear about it this month. As you may know, there's current a report floating around claiming that two Nintendo Directs will go down this month.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. While the magazine in question is considered a reliable source, unofficial information is unofficial information, and unofficial information is never worth getting too exciting over.

