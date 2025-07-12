A Favorite Marvel Rivals Character Is Coming to Marvel Mystic Mayhem

NetEase and Marvel Games have seen a great deal of success from their superhero shooter, Marvel Rivals. Now, NetEase has a new free Marvel game for fans to enjoy. Marvel Mystic Mayhem lets gamers train a variety of Marvel heroes and villains to take on various squad RPG challenges. Unlike Marvel Rivals, however, not all characters are unlocked from the beginning. Gamers need to use the game’s gacha mechanic to try and pull the heroes they want on their teams. To keep things fresh, NetEase rotates out the banners with new characters for players to acquire.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem launched with a relatively small roster. However, since the game came out, one new character has already been added through the Captain America banner. Timed with a patriotic lens to debut around July 4th, the Captain America banner runs through July 16th. Now, NetEase is already giving us a taste of the next addition. And Marvel Rivals fans will recognize a favorite support character, with brand-new art to fit the mobile game’s different style.

Smart, fearless, and fiercely protective — The FF's clear MVP. She's totally out of sight! #InvisibleWoman



🔵 Class: Controller

🔶 Type: Cosmic

💥 Damage attribute: Special Damage



The official @MarvelMysticM account on X revealed that the next new addition to the game will be Invisible Woman. This character was a fairly recent addition to Marvel Rivals as well. Sue Storm has earned a dedicated fan following in the superhero shooter thanks to her helpful support abilities and beautifully designed in-game model. Now, Marvel fans are excited to see this first look at the Marvel Mystic Mayhem take on the character.

Invisible Woman is Coming to the Marvel Mobile Game

This character debut could be another one with clever timing. The latest attempt at a Fantastic Four feature film is headed to theaters on July 25th. So, Invisible Woman will be arriving in the free-to-play game shortly ahead of the movie’s release. We don’t have the exact date for when Invisible Woman will be added to Marvel Mystic Mayhem. But, the July 16th expiration date for the Captain America banner could be our clue, suggesting that his Great Key banner will be swapped out for Invisible Woman.

That said, Captain America was revealed just about a day before his arrival in the game. So, it’s possible we could get another Great Key banner added simultaneously. That seems unlikely, but since Marvel Mystic Mayhem is still relatively new, there aren’t really any established patterns just yet.

Marvel Rivals’ invisible woman

At any rate, we do know the details for how Invisible Woman will function in-game. She will be a Controller class hero with the Cosmic type. Sue will deal Special Damage, making her a useful addition for those battles with enemies weak to this damage type. Many Marvel Rivals fans are pleased to see she’s taking on a support role in this NetEase game, as well.

Her character design is quite different compared to the superhero shooter, but fans are loving it. Many gamers are excited to see this character come to the game, when she does arrive. Now, if only it were a bit easier to get ahold of those Great Keys to pull for characters like Invisible Woman.