Upcoming PS5 Game Is Aiming for Photorealistic Graphics

Will the PS5 produce photorealistic graphics? It's hard to say. Probably not. However, one developer seems to think it's at least possible. Speaking about their upcoming PS5 horror game, Martha Is Dead, LKA studio head, Luca Dalco, revealed that the PS5 is incredibly exciting. Further, with additional graphical power and ray-tracing architecture, Martha is Dead is aiming for photorealistic graphics.

"PS5's specifications are incredibly exciting – particularly for us is the additional graphical power and inclusion of ray-tracing architecture," said Dalco of the console. "Our studio has come a long way over four years and Martha Is Dead will strive for photorealism. We're excited to see next-generation hardware incoming to support us bringing our vision to players."

Of course, there's a major difference between striving for photorealism and achieving it, but it's interesting to see developers are expecting such a considerable improvement in the graphical department. That said, even if photorealism is possible, it still needs to be accompanied by stellar animation work, otherwise it won't really matter how good things look. If the animations don't match, the scene in motion won't match the static counterpart.

That said, one area there will certainly be improvement is in texture work. According to Dalco, the improvements here are actually some of the most anticipated next-gen advancements.

"We worked a lot in order to use the highest-resolution textures as possible also on PS4; nonetheless, PS5 will allow us to use an incredible Texel density, up to 4096px/m – that means the visuals will be fully detailed also in higher resolutions. It's one of the most important advances in visual capability that we were waiting for!"

For those that don't know: Martha is Dead is an upcoming first-person dark, psychological thriller said to combine disturbing and dreamlike tones with a mix of history, superstition, and psychological distress.

"Tuscany, 1944. As conflict intensifies between German and Allied forces, the body of a woman is found drowned," reads an official story pitch of the game. "Her twin sister must alone deal with the acute trauma of loss, while the truth of the brutal murder is shrouded by mysterious folklore and the extreme horror of war which draws ever closer."

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date for Martha is Dead.

H/T, Games Radar.

