New Death Stranding Reveal Reportedly Coming This Year

According to a new rumor, there's something Death Stranding currently in the works and its scheduled to be revealed this year. The report comes way of industry insider and leaker Aesthetic Gamer, who also recently revealed that not only is there a Silent Hill reboot in the works at PlayStation and SIE Japan Studio, but Hideo Kojima, Konami, and PlayStation are currently in talks to revive the former's cancelled Silent Hills game. As you may know, Aesthetic Gamer has proven to be a reliable source in the past, and is known for their scoops pertaining to horror games. However, it seems even they aren't too sure about what's cooking with Death Stranding.

According to the industry insider, they were recently relayed word from a source that mentioned "something Death Stranding" is in the works, and it "should be revealed this year." As you can see, it's a pretty ambiguous claim, but the leaker does suggest there may be more to share soon.

As for what this could be -- who knows. It's possible it could be DLC. Sony Interactive Entertainment has issued DLC for its games, but not consistently. For example, while Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel's Spider-Man got DLC, God of War didn't. Meanwhile, it's also possible this could be the addition of VR support or more multiplayer features. Again, who knows. The only thing seemingly off the list is the announcement of a sequel. Not only is it way too early, but I don't think there will be a sequel.

than later if this is all true or bull, as I also got some mention towards something Death Stranding in the works that should be revealed this year and that Kojima and Junji Ito are working on a manga together that'll be revealed soon from the Kojima source. Anyways, APPARENTLY — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 12, 2020

Death Stranding is available on the PS4.

"The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it."

