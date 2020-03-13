New Spawn Mortal Kombat 11 Intro Features The Violator

If there's one thing Spawn's appearance in Mortal Kombat 11 has established, it's the fact that Al Simmons really, really hates clowns. There's his fellow DLC fighter the Joker, of course. Al isn't a big fan of that guy. But the clown Spawn hates the most is Violator, one of his earliest recurring enemies from the comics. Violator is one of the most powerful demons from hell, and the creator of the Hellspawns. However, his human form is a short, blue-faced, clown. Because of his significant role in the comics, it should come as little surprise that he has accompanied Spawn to Mortal Kombat 11. That said, it seems to be a rather brief appearance, at best!

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane shared Spawn's opening video on Twitter. In the clip, Sonya Blade finds Spawn has broken into her armory, and used her weapons to dispatch his mortal foe. As Violator's bloody head slides down a metal pole, Sonya and Spawn prepare for Kombat. It's certainly an effective introduction, to say the least! Of course, Violator isn't the only Spawn villain to appear in the game. Spawn's other major adversary from hell, Malebolgia, also appears in the game. Like Violator, however, this is just a brief cameo.

Violator's appearance is just further testament to how much detail NetherRealm Studios has incorporated from Spawn's history. From references to the character's interactions with Batman, to bringing back voice actor Keith David to play the character, it's obvious that the developer has a lot of reverence for the source material. Yet, for Mortal Kombat 11 players that might be less familiar with the anti-hero, these references also feel like the kind of thing that would make players interested in finding out more about the character.

FIRST LOOK AT SPAWN MORTAL KOMBAT INTRO!

FOLKS! Look at THIS from @MortalKombat 11.

Gonna let the video do the talking (which is a rare thing for me to do).#mk11 #spawn @noobde pic.twitter.com/cKKpSDuduQ — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) March 11, 2020

Spawn will be released in Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17th for Kombat Pack owners. For everyone else, the character will be available for download one week later.

Are you excited for Spawn's appearance in Mortal Kombat 11? What do you think of Violator's brief appearance in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

