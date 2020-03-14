Here's How Long It Takes to Beat Nioh 2

Nioh 2 is out on PS4, and it looks like an early Game of the Year contender. That said, if you're looking to play the action-RPG sequel, you're going to need to set aside a healthy slab of time to see the brutally hard game through from start to finish. More specifically, the average -- emphasis on average -- playthrought of the game will hover around 50 hours. Of course, your mileage with the sequel may vary depending on a variety of factors, such as your skill level and how much of the game you want to experience.

You can beat the game in less than 50 hours, quite easily. On the other side, you will easily dump 100 hours to 100 percent the game. Maybe even more. Meanwhile, if you didn't play the game's predecessor and aren't familiar with this genre, your average playthrough of 50 hours could possibly double. Not only is there a lot of game here, but conquering it all will require you to master its combat. Even if you don't 100 percent the game, once you start getting at most of the meatier extra content, you're likely going to be in the 70 hour zone.

As you may know, the first game could be beat in 30 hours. However, to experience the bulk of the game meant spending 60 hours with it. Meanwhile, it took 90 to 100 hours to 100 percent. As you can see, the sequel is a bit longer, which is something developer Team Ninja has already confirmed.

Nioh 2 is available on PS4, and for the moment, it's only available on the PS4. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging action RPG sequel," reads an official overview of the game. "Explore violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both plagued with grotesque, merciless demons. Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers."

