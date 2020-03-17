Blair Witch Announced for Nintendo Switch

Today, Polish developer Bloober Team announced that its 2018 psychological horror game, Blair Witch, is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer. To accompany this announcement, which was shared during today's new Nintendo Direct, the independent studio also released a brand new trailer of the game, showing off all its scares running on the Nintendo console.

"It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search," reads an official story synopsis of the game. "What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods... Blair Witch is a first-person, story-driven psychological horror game based on the cinematic lore of Blair Witch."

For those that don't know: Blair Witch was first revealed at E3 2018. A few months later in launched in August via the Xbox One and PC. Later that year, it came to PS4, and now it's coming to Nintendo Switch.

"Blair Witch is a must-play for fans of the films and horror in general," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Bloober Team has absolutely nailed it, which only makes me want to see what they could do with other horror franchises. With its short runtime, beautiful visuals, frightening gameplay, and so much more, this title is one that you will not want to miss out on."

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports. Further, it's unclear how much the game will cost on the Nintendo Switch. On other platforms, it runs at $30. However, as you may know, some games have notably cost more on the Switch. Presumably it will be $30 on Switch, but it's quite possible it could ring in at $40.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.