Nintendo's Online Services Are Back Up

UPDATE: Nintendo's online servers are officially back up and running. The server status page now indicates that all servers are operating normally, which means the eShop and other functions should be working properly. The story as originally published follow.

Nintendo's having a bit of a bad day, it turns out, as the company's online services are apparently down and have been for several hours across multiple platforms. That includes, but is seemingly not limited to, the Nintendo Switch. That means services like the Nintendo Switch eShop and various online functions have been impact, including multiplayer. There's currently no telling when service might be restored.

"Unable to connect to the network service," Nintendo's official server status page reads. "Please try again later. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause." Whatever is going on, it would appear that it started early this morning, as the status page indicates that the outage began at 1:56AM PT, and is currently ongoing. Various reports indicate that not all games are affected equally, so your mileage may vary when trying out multiplayer and the like. When service is restored, we will update this post.

While nothing has, as of writing, seemingly been said on the Nintendo of America social media accounts about the ongoing problems, the Japanese-language Twitter for Nintendo has both apologized and indicated that the work to restore service is ongoing. Notably, this is the second major outage for one of the big three, as Xbox had some trouble earlier this week.

