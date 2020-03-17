Teamfight Tactics Mobile Release Date Announced

League of Legends developer Riot Games today announced that the mobile version of Teamfight Tactics, the popular "auto chess" game/mode, will launch this Thursday, March 19th, for both iOS and Android. The exact timing of release may vary, according to Riot, but folks that have been playing on PC and waiting patiently since the mobile version was announced last year can get their hands on Teamfight Tactics via the App Store and Google Play that same day.

"Since launching TFT on PC just last year, we've been overwhelmed by the incredible response from players," Dax Andrus, TFT Product Lead, said as part of the announcement. "Players have been asking us for more ways to play TFT, and we’re excited to share a mobile version that feels authentic to the PC experience while also keeping in mind the nuances and optimization features that mobile players love."

Most importantly? PC and mobile versions of Teamfight Tactics will feature crossplay! Here are all the new features coming to Teamfight Tactics on mobile, according to Riot Games:

Galaxies Pass and Galaxies Pass+ (Free and Paid progression-based features that allow players to unlock content as they play games)

Galaxies-themed Booms! (Personalized Damage Animations)

PC/Mobile Crossplay

New Player Tutorial (on Mobile)

"When we created League of Legends over 10 years ago, we never dreamed it would become this popular with so many players around the world," Marc Merrill, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman at Riot Games, said. “Now, as League enters its second decade, we’re thrilled to bring an authentic, competitive TFT experience to mobile, the first of many multi-platform efforts players will see this year."

Are you excited to play Teamfight Tactics on mobile? Or will you be jumping in now that it's available on the go? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Teamfight Tactics is set to launch on mobile this Thursday, March 19th, for both iOS and Android. The game mode is currently available as an option under Riot Games' League of Legends on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Teamfight Tactics right here.

