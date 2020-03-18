New Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released

A new Nintendo Switch game has stealth released on the Nintendo eShop, courtesy of Devolver Digital and developer Dodge Roll. More specifically, the pair have released the latter's latest game, Exit the Gungeon, as a timed console exclusive. In addition to this, the game is also now available on PC. Further, a new 2.0 update has been released on Apple Arcade. To accompany this news, the pair have also released a brand new cinematic trailer of the game, showing off the "bullet hell dungeon climber" in action.

For those that don't know: Exit the Gungeon is a spin-off of Enter the Gungeon, Dodge Roll's popular 2016 indie game. Unlike the game that came before it, it uses a platform game-approach rather than the top-down dungeon crawler. Beyond this, it's pretty similar to its predecessor.

The game first debuted last October via iOS, and more specifically, Apple Arcade. It's also expected to come to more consoles in the future, but for now, it's console exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

"Exit the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon climber immediately following the adventures of the misfit 'Gungeoneers' and their journey for personal absolution in Enter the Gungeon," reads an official pitch of the game. "The Gungeon has become a paradox and is collapsing! Armed with an ever-changing weapon, an insatiable need to loot, and the trusty dodge roll, each of our heroes must ascend and escape via their own unique route of increasingly perilous elevators. Battle against the last and most bitter of the Gundead at a frantic pace, slowing down just long enough to chat with some familiar faces… and a few new ones. Shifting rooms, enemies, bosses, bizarre weapons and items all combine to ensure that no two attempts to Exit the Gungeon are the same."

Exit the Gungeon is currently available for just $10 on Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, it will take up 349 MB of space when downloaded. It shouldn't be taking up space for long though since the game can be beaten in 2-3 hours. That said, one of the game's big selling points is its replayability.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.