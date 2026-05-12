Destiny 2’s Run Might Finally Be Over

Many fans of Destiny 2 since its glory days will be quick to tell you that the game has seen better days as of 2026. Multitudes of fan complaints have seen the live service title’s audience drop, but it has always delivered interesting new expansions or DLC despite its declining player base. However, based on newly revealed information from Destiny 2‘s connections to PlayStation and Sony, that era of continued service might come to an end soon.

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The reputation of developer Bungie has been spotty in the past couple of years, from controversies surrounding Marathon‘s artistic plagiarism to the continual disappointment surrounding Destiny 2‘s latest expansions. Although collaborations with Star Wars have been interesting, community interest has been waning in Bungie’s Destiny series for some time now. The results of this shift have led to many fan frustrations, but it seems like that sentiment is shared by the companies behind Destiny 2‘s ongoing service.

Destiny 2 Developer Bungie Has Cost Sony $765 Million In Impairment Loss In One Year

Reports from Sony have totaled different financial numbers from the company’s last fiscal year, including its earnings and losses behind some of its subsidiary groups. While calculating the purchase of Bungie, it was estimated that the acquisition has now cost Sony $765 million within the past year alone, more than 21% of the $3.6 billion spent to purchase the development group in the first place. This translates to Bungie being worth around that $765 million less than what it was worth when bought, leading to this massive loss value.

Also known as an “impairment loss,” this is reflective of Bungie’s struggling games like Destiny 2 or Marathon. It’s not as simple as Bungie costing Sony $765 million through operating costs, such as making a new expansion or creating an entirely new IP. Instead, this means that Bungie’s projects are being played less, therefore valuing the studio at far less than Sony was hoping to earn back from buying them out. This sort of loss would be acceptable for some studios, if their live service or other projects had consistently positive performance.

Despite the initial success of Marathon, this information puts into perspective just how big the falloff from Bungie’s other landmark title has been. The Edge of Fate expansion for Destiny 2 was received poorly by fans, leading to a mass exodus of players that likely contributed to this impairment loss number. With PlayStation and Sony making no moves to hide its fiscal relationship with Bungie, it seems like the studio is facing a lot of pressure from all sides.

Earnings Reports Bode Extremely Poorly For Bungie’s Continued Funding From Sony

Although some fans are still hopeful that another expansion or patch could bring players back to Destiny 2, earnings reports show a repeated pattern of let downs. For multiple years now, fewer and fewer players are jumping into new content released for the game, therefore not engaging with the additional cosmetics or microtransaction features in the live service experience. Even though Marathon has a tight gameplay loop that captured a respectable audience, each shooter has problems that keep some players away.

The degree at which Destiny 2‘s continued decline has happened doesn’t set up anything hopeful for its future. The most critical of the game’s fans have been surprised that Destiny 2 keeps getting expansions or ongoing refinements to the title, considering how nearly each one of them has been met with negativity in recent years. Some glaring problems in Marathon might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, with Sony and PlayStation possibly reducing Bungie’s funding already.

Future DLC Or Expansions To Destiny 2 & Marathon Might Not Be Possible

With such a reduction of value from Sony’s earnings report, it could be hard for Bungie to retain development on either of its high-profile projects. Less investment in Bungie due to the impairment losses could result in layoffs, similar to many other stories within the gaming industry right now. No matter what fan complaints are surrounding Destiny 2 or Marathon, the loss of talented creators is always a blow to the larger industry.

Rumors about Destiny 3‘s development might be quickly cancelled following this news, as it seems unlikely Sony will indulge Bungie in more expansions or big projects anytime soon. The transparency of Sony throughout this process makes this even worse, as it shows an adverse relationship with the development studio to bring such scrutiny into light. With Marathon not retaining an audience as well as Destiny once did only a couple of months after launch, Bungie just can’t seem to catch a break.

There have been plenty of high and low moments in Destiny 2, and plenty of other projects within Bungie’s library. However, considering the state of the studio’s value to Sony and PlayStation, it may be a long time before another expansion comes to the game, with some signs even pointing to service ending sometime in the near future.

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