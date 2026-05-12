Sequel to Hit 2024 PS5 Exclusive Will Likely Launch Day One for Xbox & Switch 2

While Xbox is moving away from console exclusives, Nintendo and PlayStation show no signs of slowing down. First-party Nintendo games remain available only for Nintendo consoles, and the PS5 has its fair share of exclusives lined up, as well. In fact, some of the biggest games of the last few years have been PlayStation exclusives. That includes 2024’s breakout hit, post-apocalyptic action game Stellar Blade. But now, it looks like the game’s highly anticipated sequel will likely arrive on Xbox and maybe even Switch 2 at launch.

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When it released in 2024, Stellar Blade was a timed console exclusive for PS5. The game later arrived on Steam in mid 2025, where it garnered an Overwhelmingly Positive review average. Since the first game’s massive success, Shift Up has begun working on a sequel alongside plans to bring the original to additional platforms. Now, it seems the developer is gearing up for a more official reveal of Stellar Blade 2. Along with hints that the title will be revealed sometime in 2026, Shift Up has confirmed it’s parting ways with PlayStation to publish the sequel. And that could have some big implications for which platforms get the next Stellar Blade game at launch.

Multiplatform Release Likely for Stellar Blade 2

Courtesy of Shift Up and PlayStation

The latest updates on Stellar Blade 2 come via a new 2026 earnings report from developer Shift Up. Along with detailing the company’s results from the first quarter of the year, the report outlines future plans for growth. Some of this focuses on Shift Up’s live service title, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, which is moving towards its 4-year anniversary. However, there’s plenty of insight into what’s next for Stellar Blade, both the original game and its planned sequel.

Shift Up has been talking about expanding Stellar Blade beyond PS5 and PC for quite some time. This latest earnings report doubles down on that plan, noting that the developer is “actively exploring further platform expansions.” Presumably, this would include the Xbox Series X|S and potentially the Switch 2 as well, both major platforms that don’t yet have access to a Stellar Blade port.

Along with trying to expand the audience for the first game, Shift Up notes that progress on Stellar Blade 2 is going well. Notably, Shift Up plans to reveal details about the next Stellar Blade game “within the year.” But the game is already looking different from its predecessor in one key way – it will be published by Shift Up as a first-party title. In other words, the next Stellar Blade game won’t be published by PlayStation. And that makes it a whole lot more likely we’ll see the game on other platforms at launch.

Image courtesy of ShiftUp and PlayStation Publishing

Given Shift Up’s efforts to get the original Stellar Blade on more platforms, a multi-platform release for the sequel makes a lot of sense. And shifting away from PlayStation publishing likely removes pressure for a PS5-exclusive release at launch. Not only does that mean we’ll likely see the next Stellar Blade on Steam as a simultaneous release, but it could also bring the game to other consoles from the start. And that would be a big win for sci-fi fans looking to get into a rising IP that’s been pretty limited to PlayStation gamers up until now.

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