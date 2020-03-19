Fallout 76 Is Giving Players Bonus XP and Free Items

Fallout 76 players, like many other players of different games, are probably spending a lot more time in their favorite games now that people around the world are working from home or aren’t working until further notice. Bethesda’s timing of its latest Fallout 76 giveaway couldn’t be better then now that an event is live to give players more resources throughout the weekend. There’s a Double XP event going on right now that should keep players busy throughout the rest of the weekend, and for anyone who’s been keeping up with ongoing events, you’ll know what there are some free items available now as well.

The Double XP event is wrapped up in the Purveyor Sale event that happens occasionally. The NPC trader has returned once again with a new Legendary Sale as of March 19th and will hold that sale until March 23rd. During the same timeframe, players can get Double XP for all their actions to help them level up faster.

Get ready for a Double XP weekend and Purveyor sale in #Fallout76! Get details in this week's Inside The Vault: https://t.co/Ck3ElJIgRP pic.twitter.com/Rh6LzgVpgd — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 19, 2020

“In addition to getting 25% off any legendary weapons or armors you buy from the Purveyor, we’re also kicking off a new Double XP event, taking place at the same time as the Legendary Sale,” Bethesda said. “Starting today, you’ll level up twice as fast whether you play in Adventure Mode, Nuclear Winter, or in a Private World.”

As for the free items, players won’t know what these are yet until they head to the Atomic Shop and claim them for free. They’re aptly called “Mystery Items,” and there are two more arriving this week. One of them will be available until March 21st while the second one will be available from that day until March 24th.

“Throughout last week, three cryptic ‘Mystery Items’ appeared in the Atomic Shop that you could claim for free, and there are two more arriving this week,” Bethesda said. “If you haven’t been keeping up with this event so far, each Mystery Item is only available for a few days, before it is replaced by the next. Be sure to claim the fourth and fifth as they appear to find out what surprises they hide.”

Fallout 76’s next big event to look forward to outside of these smaller events is the release of the Wastelanders update which is scheduled to be released April 7th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.